Volumes jump at CSB Bank Ltd counter

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd, Uflex Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 August 2020.

CSB Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 29.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.87% to Rs.224.95. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd saw volume of 165.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.27% to Rs.53.15. Volumes stood at 24.62 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd registered volume of 167.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.81% to Rs.130.40. Volumes stood at 17.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd clocked volume of 38.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.36% to Rs.307.85. Volumes stood at 9.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd witnessed volume of 26.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.28% to Rs.364.95. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

