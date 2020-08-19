Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 31.59 points or 0.17% at 18425.09 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.07%),Wipro Ltd (down 0.69%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 0.68%),TVS Electronics Ltd (down 0.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.57%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 0.57%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 0.56%), Hexaware Technologies Ltd (down 0.47%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 14.58%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 9.86%), and Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 8.24%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.09 or 0.47% at 38710.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.05 points or 0.47% at 11438.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.55 points or 1.24% at 14329.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.73 points or 0.97% at 4869.21.

On BSE,1775 shares were trading in green, 895 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)