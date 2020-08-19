FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 6.25 points or 0.05% at 11764.49 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, ADF Foods Ltd (down 3.5%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.89%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 1.19%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 0.98%),G M Breweries Ltd (down 0.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 0.86%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 0.77%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 0.55%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 0.54%), and Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Tata Coffee Ltd (up 6.93%), Future Consumer Ltd (up 5%), and Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.09 or 0.47% at 38710.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.05 points or 0.47% at 11438.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.55 points or 1.24% at 14329.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.73 points or 0.97% at 4869.21.

On BSE,1775 shares were trading in green, 895 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

