IRB Infra advances on emerging as preferred bidder

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.30% to Rs 124.60 after the said it has emerged as a preferred bidder for a road construction project in West Bengal with a project cost of Rs 2,193.23 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers said the company has emerged as a preferred bidder for the project of '6 Laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Palsit to Dankuni (up to NH-6 Connector) from km. 588.870 to km. 652.700 (total design length 63.830 km) in the West Bengal under Bharatmala Pariyojana to be executed on BOT (Toll) basis'.

The concession period of the project is 17 years including construction period of 910 days. Upon award of this Project, the company's March 2020 order book stands updated at approx. Rs 14600 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over Rs. 45,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)