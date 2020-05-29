Volumes jump at Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd counter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd saw volume of 8425 shares by 14:15 IST on NSE, a 11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 766 shares

IFCI Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 May 2020.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd saw volume of 8425 shares by 14:15 IST on NSE, a 11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock increased 9.99% to Rs.405.75. Volumes stood at 2821 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd notched up volume of 119.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.52% to Rs.4.80. Volumes stood at 12.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd notched up volume of 6.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74035 shares. The stock rose 6.33% to Rs.309.25. Volumes stood at 41860 shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 74.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.17% to Rs.78.65. Volumes stood at 13.09 lakh shares in the last session.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 349.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.43% to Rs.19.30. Volumes stood at 69.99 lakh shares in the last session.

