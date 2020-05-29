KPIT Technologies spurts 20% in five days

-
KPIT Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 49.20, extending gains for the fifth day.
The stock has added 20.2% in five sessions while the S&P BSE 500 index (of which it is a constituent) has gained 4.2% during the same period.
As per NSE bulk deals data, CLS Investments bought 19.99 lakh shares or 0.73% stake in the company yesterday (28 May) at an average price of Rs 46.91 per shares.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 5% to Rs 69.05 crore on a 8.9% rise in net sales to Rs 907.07 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
KPIT Technologies operates as a technology company. The company specializes in embedded software, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions and serves automobile industry worldwide.
