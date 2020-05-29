Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 122.9 points or 0.87% at 14081.95 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 5.73%), Infosys Ltd (down 2.74%),Trigyn Technologies Ltd (down 2.72%),AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 2.51%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.04%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.02%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 0.97%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 0.57%), and Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 8.64%), Mastek Ltd (up 7.93%), and Wipro Ltd (up 5.17%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 or 0.01% at 32197.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.18% at 9507.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.57 points or 1.48% at 10928.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.41 points or 1.52% at 3897.18.

On BSE,1373 shares were trading in green, 794 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)