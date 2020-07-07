JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Nifty holds above 10,750; breadth negative

IFB Inds. slips after dismal Q4 numbers
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17236 shares

Linde India Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2020.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17236 shares. The stock dropped 1.46% to Rs.1,887.20. Volumes stood at 46786 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80762 shares. The stock gained 8.67% to Rs.672.00. Volumes stood at 44961 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 152.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.97% to Rs.36.95. Volumes stood at 16.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 27.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.20% to Rs.148.25. Volumes stood at 22.44 lakh shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd recorded volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56946 shares. The stock gained 6.02% to Rs.207.95. Volumes stood at 72618 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU