Volumes jump at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17236 shares
Linde India Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2020.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17236 shares. The stock dropped 1.46% to Rs.1,887.20. Volumes stood at 46786 shares in the last session.
Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80762 shares. The stock gained 8.67% to Rs.672.00. Volumes stood at 44961 shares in the last session.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 152.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.97% to Rs.36.95. Volumes stood at 16.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 27.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.20% to Rs.148.25. Volumes stood at 22.44 lakh shares in the last session.
T.V. Today Network Ltd recorded volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56946 shares. The stock gained 6.02% to Rs.207.95. Volumes stood at 72618 shares in the last session.
