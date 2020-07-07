Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 32.81 points or 2.06% at 1561.4 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 6.01%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.94%),A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 4.87%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.87%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.79%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.71%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 3.81%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.23%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.88%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.69%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.99%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 0.99%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 32.55 or 0.09% at 36519.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.9 points or 0.05% at 10768.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.31 points or 0.44% at 12822.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.24 points or 0.25% at 4465.56.

On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 1365 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

