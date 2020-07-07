Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 106.92 points or 1.9% at 5514.61 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.99%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.71%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.64%),Adani Gas Ltd (down 2.08%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.88%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.87%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.73%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.73%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 5.7%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.42%), and Aban Offshore Ltd (up 1.76%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 32.55 or 0.09% at 36519.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.9 points or 0.05% at 10768.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.31 points or 0.44% at 12822.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.24 points or 0.25% at 4465.56.

On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 1365 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

