Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 98.01 points or 0.6% at 16164.96 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.98%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.11%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 2.65%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 2.56%),Cipla Ltd (down 2.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 2.1%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 1.88%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 1.85%), Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 1.84%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.66%).

On the other hand, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 9.85%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 7.19%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.84%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 428.38 or 1.23% at 35344.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.8 points or 1.04% at 10408.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.7 points or 0.3% at 12418.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.18 points or 0.1% at 4306.08.

On BSE,1398 shares were trading in green, 1254 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

