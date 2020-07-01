Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 20.02 points or 1.27% at 1554.84 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.87%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.44%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.21%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were K E C International Ltd (down 0.65%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.56%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (up 2.61%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.85%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.24%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 428.38 or 1.23% at 35344.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.8 points or 1.04% at 10408.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.7 points or 0.3% at 12418.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.18 points or 0.1% at 4306.08.

On BSE,1398 shares were trading in green, 1254 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)