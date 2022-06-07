Volumes jump at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
GSK Pharma hits 52-week high; rises 11% in six days
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals slips after Q3 PAT falls 4% YoY to Rs 150 cr
Indices trade near flat line, Nifty nears 16,600 mark
Barometers at the high point of the day; India VIX down over 4%
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 70382 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1959 shares
Bharat Forge Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 June 2022.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 70382 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1959 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.1,511.95. Volumes stood at 1627 shares in the last session.
Bharat Forge Ltd witnessed volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50251 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.647.80. Volumes stood at 28103 shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 19.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.36% to Rs.103.50. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.
GAIL (India) Ltd saw volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.152.50. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Oil India Ltd clocked volume of 4.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.02% to Rs.289.75. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU