Volumes jump at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Bharat Forge Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 June 2022.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 70382 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1959 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.1,511.95. Volumes stood at 1627 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd witnessed volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50251 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.647.80. Volumes stood at 28103 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 19.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.36% to Rs.103.50. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd saw volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.152.50. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd clocked volume of 4.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.02% to Rs.289.75. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

