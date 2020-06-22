Power shares gain

JUST IN
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 28.2 points or 1.83% at 1573.07 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.77%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.57%),K E C International Ltd (up 1.99%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.4%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.3%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.26%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.25%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.69%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.63 or 1.04% at 35091.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.55 points or 1.32% at 10379.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.52 points or 1.29% at 12435.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.79 points or 1.43% at 4310.87.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 426 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

