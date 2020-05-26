Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stays supported

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.55, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.98% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% slide in NIFTY and a 12.95% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.55, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 3.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9600.65, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.85, up 0.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

