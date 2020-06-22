Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 96.05 points or 1.78% at 5483.87 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Gas Ltd (up 4.18%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.25%),Aban Offshore Ltd (up 2.42%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.25%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.97%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.94%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.89%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.77%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 4.11%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 2.22%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.76%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.63 or 1.04% at 35091.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.55 points or 1.32% at 10379.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.52 points or 1.29% at 12435.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.79 points or 1.43% at 4310.87.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 426 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

