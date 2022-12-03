Hatsun Agro board approves rights issue

Hatsun Agro Product announced that its board has approved raising upto Rs 400 crore through a rights issue of the equity shares.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the board has approved issuance of upto 71,85,444 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 419 per equity share, for an amount aggregating upto Rs 301,07,01,036.

The issue will open on Monday, 19 December 2022, and it will close on Monday, 9 January 2023.

The rights entitlement ratio is set at 1:30 (one rights equity share for every thirty fully paid-up equity shares held by the shareholders, as on the record date). The record date for the same is fixed on Thursday, 8 December, 2022.

Post rights issue, the company's outstanding equity shares will increase to 22,27,48,767 from 21,55,63,323 currently.

Earlier on 19 September 2022, the company's board approved raising Rs 400 crore via rights issue of equity shares.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

The company's net profit tumbled 48.26% to Rs 42.48 crore on 7.36% rise in net sales to Rs 1,747.73 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Hatsun Agro Product declined 1.43% to end at Rs 945.60 on Friday, 2 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)