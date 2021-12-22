Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84520 shares
MOIL Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 December 2021.
India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84520 shares. The stock increased 5.15% to Rs.185.70. Volumes stood at 76673 shares in the last session.
MOIL Ltd saw volume of 62951 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24283 shares. The stock increased 1.14% to Rs.178.00. Volumes stood at 46312 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd saw volume of 48213 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19519 shares. The stock increased 1.12% to Rs.3,448.65. Volumes stood at 9914 shares in the last session.
Responsive Industries Ltd recorded volume of 24100 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13712 shares. The stock gained 10.33% to Rs.120.15. Volumes stood at 24712 shares in the last session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 20.35 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.25 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.82% to Rs.339.15. Volumes stood at 18.38 lakh shares in the last session.
