Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 425.59 points or 1.54% at 27981.4 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.89%), HEG Ltd (up 3.61%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.6%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.36%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.78%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.66%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.63%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.58%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.45%).

On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (down 0.37%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 456.39 or 0.81% at 56775.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.85 points or 0.76% at 16898.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 397.31 points or 1.43% at 28266.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.19 points or 1.06% at 8535.53.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 528 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

