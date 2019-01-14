Volumes jump at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

saw volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.12 fold over two-week average daily volume of 9826 shares

K P R Mill Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 January 2019.

saw volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.12 fold over two-week average daily volume of 9826 shares. The stock increased 1.25% to Rs.223.00. Volumes stood at 25142 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.68 fold over two-week average daily volume of 14144 shares. The stock slipped 1.61% to Rs.514.50. Volumes stood at 15980 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79333 shares. The stock dropped 1.31% to Rs.90.65. Volumes stood at 89247 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 84413 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11188 shares. The stock rose 0.36% to Rs.538.05. Volumes stood at 15341 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 43.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.58% to Rs.37.60. Volumes stood at 13.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)