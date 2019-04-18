Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Falls 1.59%

Steel & Power Ltd has added 10.09% over last one month compared to 2.99% gain in S&P BSE Metal and 2.69% rise in the SENSEX

Steel & Power Ltd lost 1.59% today to trade at Rs 186. The S&P BSE Metal is down 0.96% to quote at 11638.29. The is up 2.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.4% and Ltd lost 1.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 18.02 % over last one year compared to the 14.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel & Power Ltd has added 10.09% over last one month compared to 2.99% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 71617 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 265 on 17 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.3 on 06 Feb 2019.

