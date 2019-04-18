Sasken spurts as board to consider buyback proposal

surged 7.33% to Rs 705.15 at 09:26 IST on BSE after the company scheduled a board meeting on 23 April 2019 to consider buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 153.46 points or 0.39% at 39,429.10

On the BSE, 1,495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 3,429 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 715 and a low of Rs 672.25 so far during the day.

Sasken Technologies' consolidated net profit fell 11.29% to Rs 18.07 crore on 7.93% fall in net sales to Rs 121.41 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.



