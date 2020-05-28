Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 91.23 points or 2.15% at 4341.43 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 9.97%), Max India Ltd (up 5.74%),Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 5.15%),CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 5%),Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 4.95%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.49%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 4.12%), Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.99%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.58%).

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 2.92%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 0.91%), and Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 300.81 or 0.95% at 31906.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.8 points or 1.03% at 9410.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.51 points or 1.13% at 10739.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.65 points or 0.94% at 3819.81.

On BSE,1085 shares were trading in green, 373 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

