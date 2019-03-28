Volumes jump at Max India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter
Shilpa Medicare advances after securing USFDA approval
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 27.92% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Max India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42457 shares
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 March 2019.
Max India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42457 shares. The stock dropped 0.22% to Rs.68.35. Volumes stood at 33736 shares in the last session.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 17043 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2955 shares. The stock dropped 0.74% to Rs.153.90. Volumes stood at 6888 shares in the last session.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 10966 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2208 shares. The stock increased 4.17% to Rs.565.90. Volumes stood at 1604 shares in the last session.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 8511 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2035 shares. The stock increased 1.14% to Rs.346.90. Volumes stood at 6675 shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd notched up volume of 8257 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2551 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.1,232.50. Volumes stood at 17524 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU