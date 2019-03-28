Volumes jump at Max India Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42457 shares

Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Shilpa Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 March 2019.

Ltd witnessed volume of 17043 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2955 shares. The stock dropped 0.74% to Rs.153.90. Volumes stood at 6888 shares in the last session.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 10966 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2208 shares. The stock increased 4.17% to Rs.565.90. Volumes stood at 1604 shares in the last session.

Ltd witnessed volume of 8511 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2035 shares. The stock increased 1.14% to Rs.346.90. Volumes stood at 6675 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 8257 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2551 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.1,232.50. Volumes stood at 17524 shares in the last session.

