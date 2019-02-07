JUST IN
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 27.92% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 173.43 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare declined 27.92% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 173.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 185.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales173.43185.53 -7 OPM %15.1014.18 -PBDT28.2630.91 -9 PBT17.0121.71 -22 NP12.4717.30 -28

