Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 27.92% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shiva Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Shilpa Medicare standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the June 2018 quarter
Army reaches out to Rajouri border hamlets with medicare camp
Shilpa Medicare advances after securing USFDA approval
-
Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 173.43 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare declined 27.92% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 173.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 185.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales173.43185.53 -7 OPM %15.1014.18 -PBDT28.2630.91 -9 PBT17.0121.71 -22 NP12.4717.30 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU