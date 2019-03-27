Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
BASF India Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 4.57 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 104.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
BASF India Ltd tumbled 3.77% to Rs 1408. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5061 shares in the past one month.
Take Solutions Ltd crashed 3.52% to Rs 131.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63660 shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd fell 3.29% to Rs 663.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 3.12% to Rs 250.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75951 shares in the past one month.
