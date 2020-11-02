Volumes jump at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 16544 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1989 shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 November 2020.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 16544 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1989 shares. The stock increased 1.28% to Rs.570.75. Volumes stood at 1381 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 5812 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1149 shares. The stock increased 0.96% to Rs.853.90. Volumes stood at 1274 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 2342 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock increased 1.10% to Rs.1,324.40. Volumes stood at 178 shares in the last session.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.69% to Rs.745.95. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 10.25 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.94.35. Volumes stood at 60761 shares in the last session.

