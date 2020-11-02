Volumes jump at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter
Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services approves change in directorate
Motilal Oswal Financial declines after Q4 net loss
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 108.26% in the September 2020 quarter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 16544 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1989 shares
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 November 2020.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 16544 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1989 shares. The stock increased 1.28% to Rs.570.75. Volumes stood at 1381 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 5812 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1149 shares. The stock increased 0.96% to Rs.853.90. Volumes stood at 1274 shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 2342 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock increased 1.10% to Rs.1,324.40. Volumes stood at 178 shares in the last session.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.69% to Rs.745.95. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 10.25 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.94.35. Volumes stood at 60761 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU