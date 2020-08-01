Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 713.70 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 29.03% to Rs 166.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 713.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 603.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.713.70603.6355.6552.40290.02196.02279.44186.53166.99129.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)