Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 713.70 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 29.03% to Rs 166.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 713.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 603.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales713.70603.63 18 OPM %55.6552.40 -PBDT290.02196.02 48 PBT279.44186.53 50 NP166.99129.42 29
