Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Capital Market 

KSB Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2023.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 1890.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2260.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83609 shares. The stock increased 3.72% to Rs.178.50. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 7246 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 792 shares. The stock rose 5.42% to Rs.1,951.35. Volumes stood at 642 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88189 shares. The stock rose 0.78% to Rs.174.60. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd recorded volume of 3142 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1155 shares. The stock gained 3.54% to Rs.5,549.75. Volumes stood at 1072 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 26681 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10077 shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.1,813.30. Volumes stood at 9917 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:00 IST

