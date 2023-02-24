FMCG shares edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 30.7 points or 0.19% at 16418.76 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 2.31%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 2.16%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.15%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.01%),Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (up 1.92%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 1.84%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 1.49%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 1.31%), and Zuari Industries Ltd (up 1.27%).

On the other hand, IFB Agro Industries Ltd (down 2.1%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 1.76%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.38%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 108.55 or 0.18% at 59714.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.2 points or 0.24% at 17552.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 24.05 points or 0.09% at 27650.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.86 points or 0.01% at 8691.25.

On BSE,1732 shares were trading in green, 1065 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

