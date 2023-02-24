Sanofi India gains as Q4 PAT jumps 45% YoY

Sanofi India rallied 3.97% to Rs 5,573.05 after the company's net profit surged 44.8% to Rs 130.9 crore in Q4 CY22 from Rs 90.40 crore in Q4 CY21.

Revenue from operations fell 2.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 671.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 190.40 crore in Q4 CY22, registering a growth of 44% YoY.

Total expenses slipped 10% to Rs 515.4 crore while cost of raw materials fell 4.8% to Rs 122.6 in Q4 CY22 over Q4 CY21.

For full year 2022, the company reported 34.3% decline in net profit to Rs 620.60 crore on 6.3% fall in net sales to Rs 2,770.10 crore in CY22 over CY21.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 194 and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or after 22 May 2023.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

