Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 6.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 43.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14059 shares
ICICI Bank Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 July 2022.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 6.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 43.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14059 shares. The stock increased 0.72% to Rs.1,161.50. Volumes stood at 22555 shares in the last session.
ICICI Bank Ltd recorded volume of 72.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.760.30. Volumes stood at 72762 shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 31.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21229 shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.966.45. Volumes stood at 16540 shares in the last session.
Page Industries Ltd recorded volume of 7340 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 31.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock gained 0.20% to Rs.44,500.00. Volumes stood at 208 shares in the last session.
Shree Cement Ltd clocked volume of 15156 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock gained 1.48% to Rs.20,020.35. Volumes stood at 435 shares in the last session.
