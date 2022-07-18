Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 478.99 points or 1.77% at 27601.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 16.84%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 7.31%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%),Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 4.88%),Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 4.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.06%), Affle India Ltd (up 3.09%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 3.07%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 3.06%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 2.51%).

On the other hand, NIIT Ltd (down 7.12%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.92%), and Matrimony.com Ltd (down 1.03%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 404.38 or 0.75% at 54165.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 120.3 points or 0.75% at 16169.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 309.62 points or 1.2% at 26089.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.56 points or 1.04% at 8130.28.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 615 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)