Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 298.82 points or 1.88% at 16223.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.27%), NMDC Ltd (up 3.2%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.01%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.02%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 1.58%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.57%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.03%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.91%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.75%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 404.38 or 0.75% at 54165.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 120.3 points or 0.75% at 16169.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 309.62 points or 1.2% at 26089.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.56 points or 1.04% at 8130.28.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 615 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

