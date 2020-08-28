JUST IN
Volumes jump at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 10 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 645.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1549 shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 August 2020.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12247 shares. The stock gained 1.78% to Rs.180.30. Volumes stood at 10620 shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd registered volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64152 shares. The stock rose 1.28% to Rs.497.25. Volumes stood at 31321 shares in the last session.

NMDC Ltd clocked volume of 13.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.98% to Rs.107.50. Volumes stood at 2.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd clocked volume of 81.56 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.12.18. Volumes stood at 29.22 lakh shares in the last session.

