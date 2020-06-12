Volumes soar at Dish TV India Ltd counter

Dish TV India Ltd recorded volume of 198.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.45 lakh shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 June 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd recorded volume of 198.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.72% to Rs.6.65. Volumes stood at 6.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.02% to Rs.383.00. Volumes stood at 3.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 173.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.89% to Rs.28.95. Volumes stood at 38.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd clocked volume of 43.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.93% to Rs.7.45. Volumes stood at 52.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62372 shares. The stock increased 3.29% to Rs.5,140.00. Volumes stood at 57337 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)