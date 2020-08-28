DLF Ltd Falls 1.28%

DLF Ltd has added 24.25% over last one month compared to 17.95% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.39% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd lost 1.28% today to trade at Rs 173.7. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.13% to quote at 1839.82. The index is up 17.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 0.98% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 9.03 % over last one year compared to the 6.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 24.25% over last one month compared to 17.95% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 266.65 on 01 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.5 on 25 Mar 2020.

