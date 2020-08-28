Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 17.98 points or 1.47% at 1237.44 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 7.09%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 5%),ITI Ltd (up 4.82%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 2.8%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.53%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.3%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.17%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.88%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.2%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 220.23 or 0.56% at 39333.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.59% at 11627.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 89.88 points or 0.6% at 15115.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.91 points or 0.89% at 5070.14.

On BSE,1381 shares were trading in green, 641 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

