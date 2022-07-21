Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 21.85 points or 1.35% at 1644.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 6.56%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 6.23%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.34%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.34%),ITI Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.02%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.9%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.63%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.63%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.73%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.75 or 0.07% at 55437.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.85 points or 0.08% at 16533.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.31 points or 0.63% at 26645.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.84 points or 0.7% at 8308.5.

On BSE,1710 shares were trading in green, 832 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

