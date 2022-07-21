Tata Communications Ltd Spurts 3.73%

Tata Communications Ltd has added 14.77% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 5.25% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Communications Ltd gained 3.73% today to trade at Rs 1016.25. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.62% to quote at 1632.79. The index is up 7.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 2.63% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 18.74 % over last one year compared to the 5.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Communications Ltd has added 14.77% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 5.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14351 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20422 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1590 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 856 on 15 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)