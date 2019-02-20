JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

HDFC Bank allots 14.68 lakh equity shares
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Tube Investments of India Ltd saw volume of 5.97 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 95.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6257 shares

Vijaya Bank, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Thermax Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2019.

Tube Investments of India Ltd saw volume of 5.97 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 95.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6257 shares. The stock increased 2.58% to Rs.356.20. Volumes stood at 3473 shares in the last session.

Vijaya Bank saw volume of 23.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 44.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52199 shares. The stock increased 1.39% to Rs.40.25. Volumes stood at 67418 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 17.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5678 shares. The stock gained 1.32% to Rs.80.45. Volumes stood at 3564 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 6.83 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73631 shares. The stock rose 0.12% to Rs.301.00. Volumes stood at 26009 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 80434 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10879 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.963.00. Volumes stood at 793 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements