Majesco advances after partnering with APL

rose 4.17% to Rs 459.85 at 09:25 IST on BSE after the company announced that American Public Company has selected L&A and Group Core Suite platform.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 270.96 points, or 0.77% to 35,623.57

On the BSE, 673 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6,962 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 467.95 and a low of Rs 455 so far during the day.

announced that American Public Company (APL) selected Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite platform as the foundation of its digital business transformation strategy.

Majesco L&A and Group Suite supports individual, group and voluntary benefits on a single platform, recognizing that growing and retaining customers, regardless of where they originate, is critical to insurers' growth strategies. The suite provides essential core system capabilities for policy, billing and claims.

Founded in 1945, offers a wide variety of supplemental medical insurance products, providing customized solutions for organizations of any size, in almost any industry, across the US. Its current core business, which includes gap, accident, hospital indemnity, critical illness, cancer, short-term disability, dental and life insurance, will be implemented onto the new platform. is licensed to conduct business in 49 states and continues to serve the market.

On a consolidated basis, Majesco reported net profit of Rs 14.92 crore in Q3 December 2018 compared with net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 22.68% to Rs 254.71 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Majesco is a provider of core and IT services to worldwide. Majesco delivers software and IT services in core including policy administration, product modeling, new business processing, billing, claims, lifecycle management and distribution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)