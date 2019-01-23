ICICI Prudential shares tank over 11 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of plunged over 11 per cent Wednesday after the company registered 34 per cent decline in standalone net profit at 296.77 crore in the December quarter 2018.

The stock slumped 11.13 per cent to settle at Rs 305.70 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 12.20 per cent to Rs 302.

At NSE, shares of the company dived 11.20 per cent to end at Rs 306.35.

In terms of equity volume, 16.83 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE, while over two crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 452.1 crore in October-December 2017, it said in a regulatory filing.

The net premium income increased around 15 per cent to Rs 7,482.95 crore in December quarter from Rs 6,795.13 crore in the year-ago period.

