Volumes jump at Vaibhav Global Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 77.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1362 shares

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 August 2020.

Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 77.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1362 shares. The stock increased 4.70% to Rs.1,402.90. Volumes stood at 2044 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 6.14 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 20.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29846 shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.67.65. Volumes stood at 44010 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd clocked volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53602 shares. The stock gained 1.77% to Rs.166.50. Volumes stood at 8563 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd saw volume of 4158 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 643 shares. The stock increased 7.91% to Rs.3,494.50. Volumes stood at 410 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd clocked volume of 6.36 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.47% to Rs.329.10. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)