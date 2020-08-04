Real Estate shares gain

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 17.74 points or 1.14% at 1575.21 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.27%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.78%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.64%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.62%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.62%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.89%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.83%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.68%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.36%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.57 or 0.7% at 37198.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.1 points or 0.72% at 10969.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.72 points or 0.78% at 13257.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.8 points or 0.75% at 4533.94.

On BSE,1173 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 10:00 IST

