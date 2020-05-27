Shares come off the day's low

The equity barometers bounced back in morning trade. At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 53.62 points or 0.18% at 30,662.92. The Nifty 50 index was up 13.20 points or 0.15% at 9,042.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.36% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.13%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 811 shares rose and 845 shares fell. A total of 113 shares were unchanged. In the Nifty 50 index, 25 stocks advanced while 25 shares declined.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index skid 0.73% to 5811.45, amid profit booking after witnessing a five-day gaining streak. The index has added 7.81% in the past five sessions.

TVS Motor Company (down 2.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.27%), Escorts (down 1.47%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.44%), Eicher Motors (down 0.71%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.29%) declined.

Hero MotoCorp (up 1.17%) and Tata Motors (up 2.29%) advanced.

Q4 Results Today:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.03%), Dabur India (down 0.75%), United Spirits (down 0.53%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 1.29%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.19%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (down 0.82%), JSW Holdings (up 1.15%), Vaibhav Global (up 0.15%), Quess Corp (down 1.86%), Ujjivan Financial Services (down 0.10%), and KPIT Technologies (up 1.85%) are some of the companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hind Rectifiers hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 115.50. The company has resumed full manufacturing operations at Dehradun Plant w.e.f. 25 May 2020 in compliance with all guidelines issued by the government.

Praj Industries fell 3.14% to Rs 53.95. In view of current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the company's board has decided to cancel the proposal of buy-back of shares.

Century Plyboards fell 1.65% to Rs 101.25. the company informed that Cyclone AMPHAN had struck the district of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on 20 May 2020 leading to extensive damage to the factory shed and building at its Joka factory near Kolkata. The plant production has been partly shut down and all measures are being taken to resume the operations safely, the firm said in a BSE filing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)