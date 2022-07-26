Healthcare shares edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 233.77 points or 1.04% at 22248.91 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.15%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 3.14%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 3.03%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.98%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.46%), Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (down 2.4%), Kopran Ltd (down 2.36%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.34%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.34%).

On the other hand, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 4.27%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 3.04%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 2.47%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 270.77 or 0.49% at 55495.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.54% at 16541.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 194.88 points or 0.73% at 26544.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.36 points or 0.87% at 8271.6.

On BSE,1244 shares were trading in green, 1995 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

