Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 371.79 points or 1.28% at 28786.76 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.62%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.99%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.78%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.03%),AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.67%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.66%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.59%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.45%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.37%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.72%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.87%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.72%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 270.77 or 0.49% at 55495.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.54% at 16541.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 194.88 points or 0.73% at 26544.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.36 points or 0.87% at 8271.6.

On BSE,1244 shares were trading in green, 1995 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

