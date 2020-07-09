Volumes soar at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 5.43 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31548 shares

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 July 2020.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 24135 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2400 shares. The stock slipped 1.17% to Rs.612.00. Volumes stood at 736 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd registered volume of 29232 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6752 shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.246.15. Volumes stood at 14665 shares in the last session.

South Indian Bank Ltd recorded volume of 105.08 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.89% to Rs.8.37. Volumes stood at 38.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd saw volume of 19.64 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.47 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.54% to Rs.25.65. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

