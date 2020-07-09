Infosys to announce Q1 results on 15 July

-
The IT major will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:00 p.m. on 15 July.Infosys on Wednesday said that the Q1 results will be declared at around 3:45 p.m. on 15 July 2020. Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. Executives will address questions from the media which will be streamed live on the investor relations section of company's website.
The company's consolidated net profit (after minority interest) fell 3.1% to Rs 4,321 crore on 0.8% rise in revenues to Rs 23,267 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019. On a consolidated basis, operating profit fell 2.7% to 4,927 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Operating margin stood at 21.2% in Q4 March 2020 lower than 21.9% in Q3 December 2019.
Shares of Infosys were up 0.76% at Rs 780.50 on BSE. Infosys is engaged in the business of offering digital and consultancy services.
